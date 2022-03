Digi Communications Reports Total Revenue Of EUR1.47B In 2021, Up 12.7% YoY

Digi Communications Reports Total Revenue Of EUR1.47B In 2021, Up 12.7% YoY. Digi Communications, an entrepreneurial company owned by businessman Zoltan Teszari, on Monday said it ended 2021 with total revenue of EUR1.47 billion, up 12.7% on the year, and a profit before tax of EUR73 million, versus EUR24 million in 2020, in line with its preliminary financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]