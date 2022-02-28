Romanian Parliament adopts Declaration by which it firmly condemns the aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine



The Parliament in Bucharest has adopted, on Monday, in a joint session, with a majority of votes – 339 for, one against and two abstentions – a statement by which it condemns the aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, demands the withdrawal of Russian forces and emphasizes the (...)