GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.757 following over 26.000 tests in the past 24 hours. A number of 4,757 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 510 more than the previous day, with over 26,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. Of the new cases, 633 are (...)