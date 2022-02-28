Promateris Group Ends 2021 with 62% Rise in Turnover to EUR37.8MPromateris (PPLRO), a Romanian industrial group and leader in the CEE region in producing biodegradable and compostable packaging, posted EUR37.8 million consolidated turnover in 2021, up 62% year-on-year, its preliminary annual financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)
AROBS Transilvania Posts RON43.6M Net Profit in 2021AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), the largest company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended 2021 with RON172.5 million operating revenue at individual level, an increase of 10% on 2020, the company’s preliminary 2021 financial report (...)