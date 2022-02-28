Hidroelectrica Turnover Up 63% To RON6.3B, EBITDA Up 71% To RON4.7B YoY In 2021

Hidroelectrica Turnover Up 63% To RON6.3B, EBITDA Up 71% To RON4.7B YoY In 2021. Hidroelectrica, Romania’s biggest power producer, on Monday reported record financial results for 2021, ending the year with a turnover of RON6.3 billion, up 63% from 2020, and an operating profit (EBITDA) of RON4.7 billion, up 71% on the year, in line with an annual report released Monday by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]