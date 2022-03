Fondul Proprietatea Swings to RON5B Profit in 2021

Fondul Proprietatea Swings to RON5B Profit in 2021. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO), an issuer with exposure to the strategically important companies of the Romanian economy, ended 2021 with RON5 hillion net profit, compared with a RON103 million net loss in 2020, its annual audited IFRS-compliant report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]