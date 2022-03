Grup Serban Holding Goes Public On AeRO Market; Raises Almost RON13M For Business Developing

Grup Serban Holding Goes Public On AeRO Market; Raises Almost RON13M For Business Developing. Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in the agricultural sector, debuted on Monday (Feb 28) on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock ticker GSH. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]