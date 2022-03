BRK Financial Group’s Net Profit Grows More Than 12-Fold YoY To RON23.3M In 2021

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended 2021 with a net profit of RON23.2 million, up 1.138% from the 2020 level, [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]