Purcari Net Profit Down 31% To RON41M, Revenue Up 20% To RON244M YoY In 2021. Wine producer Purcari ended 2021 with a net profit of RON41 million, down 31% from 2020, and revenue of RON244.5 million, up 20% versus 2020, in line with its preliminary financial results. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]