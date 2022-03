Allianz-Tiriac Gross Underwritings Top RON2M In 2021, Up 55% YoY

Allianz-Tiriac Gross Underwritings Top RON2M In 2021, Up 55% YoY. Insurance company Allianz-Tiriac on Monday said it ended 2021 with underwritten gross premiums of over RON2 billion, up nearly 55% versus 2020, and an operating profit of RON162 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]