BVB-listed real estate developer One United reports rising earnings for 2021

BVB-listed real estate developer One United reports rising earnings for 2021. The real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) reported a 105% increase in its turnover last year, up to a historic threshold of RON 1.1 bln (EUR 200 mln), while its net profit nearly tripled (+186%) to RON 506.4 mln. Last year, the company sold and pre-sold 699 apartments with a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]