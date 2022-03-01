BVB listed winemaker Purcari delivers strong 2021 results amid 20% higher revenues

BVB listed winemaker Purcari delivers strong 2021 results amid 20% higher revenues. Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), a leading CEE wine producer, announced that the group’s preliminary unaudited revenue rose 20%, reaching RON 244.6 mln, with the core Wine business reaching RON 237.3 mln (+17% YoY). Improved mix and recovery of sales in higher-margin markets helped offset (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]