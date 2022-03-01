Fondul Proprietatea's shares trade closer to NAV amid strong results in 2021

Fondul Proprietatea's shares trade closer to NAV amid strong results in 2021. Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), an investment fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a portfolio of companies of strategic importance for the Romanian economy, ended 2021 with a net profit of RON 5 bln, compared to the net loss of RON 103 mln in 2020, according to the audited annual (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]