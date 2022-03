Cemacon Turnover Surges By 41% YoY To RON176M In 2021

Cemacon Turnover Surges By 41% YoY To RON176M In 2021. Construction material manufacturer Cemacon Cluj-Napoca (CEON.RO) ended 2021 with a turnover of RON176 million, up 41% from 2020, and a net result of RON72 million, up 146% on the year, in line with the company's financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]