Vrancart Profit Halves To Nearly RON8M YoY In 2021

Vrancart Profit Halves To Nearly RON8M YoY In 2021. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) said its profit halved to almost RON7.7M in 2021 from RON18.6 million in 2020, amid 68% higher raw material costs in 2021 against 2020 and revenue growing at a slower rate, of 30%, compared to expenses, putting pressure on the operating (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]