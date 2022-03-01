President Iohannis, European Commissioner Ylva Johansson discuss security situation in Ukraine, solidarity and coordination in the management of refugee flows

President Iohannis, European Commissioner Ylva Johansson discuss security situation in Ukraine, solidarity and coordination in the management of refugee flows. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, the discussions of the two high officials focusing on the security situation in Ukraine, as well as on solidarity and coordination in the management of refugee flows (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]