One United Properties posts revenues of 1.1 billion lei and gross profit of 604 million lei in 2021. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, recorded revenues of 1.1 billion lei in 2021, 105% increase compared to the 2020 result, a historical milestone for the company. The gross profit surged 192%, reaching (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]