Holde Agri Invest posts revenues of 59 million lei in 2021, an increase of 46% and net profit of 7.3 million lei



Holde Agri Invest S.A., a Romanian company that operates agricultural land, posts consolidated revenues of 59 million lei in 2021, 46% higher than in 2020 and a net profit (according to IFRS), of 7.3 million lei, a 38% increase compared to 2020. Following the acquisitions made during the year, (...)