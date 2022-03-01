Biofarm registers a net profit of lei 60 million in 2021, up by 11% compared to 2020

Biofarm registers a net profit of lei 60 million in 2021, up by 11% compared to 2020. Biofarm registers a turnover of lei 239 million in 2021, up by 10% compared to 2020 The net profit increased by 11%, to 60 million lei EBITDA reached 82 million lei, an increase of 10% compared to 2020 In the CHC segment, Biofarm is second place in volume terms Biofen... The post Biofarm (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]