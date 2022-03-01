 
Romaniapress.com

March 1, 2022

President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia
Mar 1, 2022

President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia.

Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia into the European Union, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message on March 1. “Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, as well as of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, with the European Union. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis thanks PM Costa for Portugal's decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania President Klaus Iohannis had a phone call on Wednesday with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, whom he thanked for Portugal’s decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania. “During today’s phone call with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, I thanked him for Portugal’s (...)

WizzAir supports Ukrainian refugees offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe Wizz Air announces it will support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Moreover, Wizz Air (...)

Moroccan ForMin Bourita thanks Romania for support in safe evacuation of Moroccan citizens from Ukraine The head of Moroccan diplomacy Nasser Bourita, in a telephone conversation on Wednesday with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, expressed his special appreciation for the operative and efficient way in which the Romanian authorities have managed and are managing all the problems (...)

ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Grow By 24,92% YoY In Feb 2022 New car registrations in Romania grew by 24.92% on the year to a total 8,616 units year-over-year in February 2022, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV) showed (...)

Investor Behboud Madadi Set To Buy 7% Stake In SIF Oltenia Individual investor Behboud Madadi plans to acquire 35 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5), the equivalent of a 7% ownership stake, and the package of shares is worth RON70 million (EUR14 million).

Deloitte: Residence Conditions And Work Opportunities For Ukrainians In Romania The situation created by the conflict in Ukraine has generated a wave of migration to Romania and other European countries, as Ukrainians but also citizens of other countries in the region seek for safe areas to settle, at least until the end of the (...)

Video Game Developer Fortis Acquires Bucharest-Based Metagame Metagame, a Romanian studio developing mobile games in Bucharest, was acquired by Fortis, a video game developer and publisher, representatives of the two companies said in a statement.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |