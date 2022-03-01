President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia
Mar 1, 2022
Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia into the European Union, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message on March 1. “Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, as well as of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, with the European Union. (...)
