President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia

President: Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia. Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia into the European Union, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message on March 1. “Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, as well as of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, with the European Union. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]