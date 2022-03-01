Cesar Awards: French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei among 2022 winners

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei picked up the Most promising actress award at this year's Cesar Awards, the national film award of France. She received the trophy for the role played in the French drama L'événement/Happening, News.ro reported. Vartolomei competed with Noée Abita.