HealthMin Rafila: Ukrainian refugees benefit from all medical services. 3.152 hospital beds prepared to treat injured people in Ukrainian conflict. The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, gave assurances on Tuesday that the refugees from Ukraine benefit from all medical services. "They benefit from all medical services, the same as Romanian citizens. There is a certain difference. Because they can stay in Romania for 90 days as tourists, (...)