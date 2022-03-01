Health Ministry recommends easing up on COVID-19 restrictions moving forward: We will have a normal summer, with few restrictions



Health Ministry recommends easing up on COVID-19 restrictions moving forward: We will have a normal summer, with few restrictions.

The Ministry of Health has recommended to the government easing up on COVID-19 restrictions moving forward, after a “constant” decrease in all COVID-19 pandemic indicators, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Tuesday. “Notice the steady decline in all indicators. (…) The (...)