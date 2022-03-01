Survey: 70% of Romanians support country’s involvement in defending another NATO member in case of an attack



Survey: 70% of Romanians support country’s involvement in defending another NATO member in case of an attack.

A total of 70% of Romanians think the country should help defend another NATO member state in the event of an attack, according to a recent survey by Strategic Thinking Group. The think tank Strategic Thinking Group started a comparative research project consisting of two opinion polls (...)