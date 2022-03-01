Romanian IT company uses its chatbot technology to help Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war



Targu Mures-based IT company Happy Recruiters also joined the local efforts to offer support to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the ongoing war in their country. It decided to use its Dora technology to support the people and streamline the help provided by individuals, NGOs, or state authorities. (...)