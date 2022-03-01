CSAT decides on consolidating Eastern Flank, deploying allied forces and rapid setup of battle group. Iohannis: It’s necessary to increase percentage of GDP allotted to Defence from 2% to 2.5%



President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that during the session of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), a decision was made to intensify consolidation efforts in the Eastern Flank, this including deploying military forces. “We decided to intensify actions at a bilateral and (...)