Embassy of Ukraine: Since Sunday, 352 people, including 14 children, were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest announces that since Sunday to Tuesday, 352 people, including 14 children, were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to a press release from the diplomatic mission, more than 1,680 people were wounded, including 116 children. In Kyiv alone, 9 (...)