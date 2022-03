Electrica Holders To Discuss Approving Up To RONR900M Ceiling For Company’s Bond Issues For 2022-2023

Electrica Holders To Discuss Approving Up To RONR900M Ceiling For Company’s Bond Issues For 2022-2023. Shareholders of electricity distributor and supplier Electrica will discuss at their general meeting on April 20 approving a ceiling of up to RON900 million for the company’s bond issues for the period 2022-2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]