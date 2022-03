Aquila Part Prod Reports Record Profit Of RON68M YoY In 2021

Aquila Part Prod Reports Record Profit Of RON68M YoY In 2021. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO) on Tuesday said it recorded a net profit of RON68 million in 2021, up 24% on the year, the highest level since the company’s setup, and revenue of RON1.93 billion, up 13% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]