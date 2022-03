Ukrainian citizens can work in Romania nine months without proof of employment

Ukrainian citizens can work in Romania nine months without proof of employment. Ukrainian citizens who want to work in Romania do not need proof of employment for up to nine months in a calendar year, Romania’s National Employment Agency (ANOFM) reported on Tuesday. The decision was taken based on Law 200/2020 supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance 194/2002 on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]