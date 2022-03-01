Techcelerator brings to Romania the Venture Program, a pre-accelerator offered by EIT Digital Up to 25,000 EUR per winning team



Techcelerator, in alliance with ROTSA, brings the EIT Digital Venture Program to Romania and Bulgaria. 5000 EUR grant received by all teams upon the selection in the program Up to 25,000 EUR grant per winning team Up to 100,000 EUR booked for the 2022 edition participants in the 2 countries.... (...)