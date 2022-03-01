Romanian tradition of ‘Martisor’, a symbol of renewal and revival of nature, but also for new fresh hopes and new beginnings



The Romanian tradition of “Martisor” on 1st of March is an ancient ritual marking the coming of spring. These small broche-like objects tied to a red and white string and worn on coats in the first days of spring, many of which are handmade, are to be found for sale... The post Romanian (...)