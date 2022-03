Braiconf Braila's Loss Shrinks YoY To RON3M In 2021

Braiconf Braila's Loss Shrinks YoY To RON3M In 2021. Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) on Tuesday said it ended 2021 with total revenue of RON23.5 million, down 35% from 2020, and a loss of RON3 million, compared to a net loss of RON5.1 million reported in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]