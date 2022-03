Patria Bank Posts 238% Net Profit Rise to RON9.5M in 2021

Patria Bank Posts 238% Net Profit Rise to RON9.5M in 2021. Patria Bank (PBK.RO), a lender held by Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF) ended 2021 with a net profit at individual level of RON9.46 million, an increase of 238.3% or RON6.7 million on the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]