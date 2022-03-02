Ukrainian citizens need no labour permit in Romania for first nine months
Mar 2, 2022
Romania’s labour bureau ANOFM informed local employers that Ukrainian citizens wishing to work in Romania do not need an employment permit for a maximum period of 9 months in a calendar year. In order to benefit from all the services and rights provided by Law no. 76/2002 on the unemployment (...)
