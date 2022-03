Italy doubles its fleet of Typhoon jet fighters in Romania to eight

Italy doubles its fleet of Typhoon jet fighters in Romania to eight. The Italian Air Force has increased by four its fleet of Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighters deployed in Romania, at the 57th Air Base from Mihail Kogălniceanu, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced. The first four aircraft arrived last December. According to the ministry, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]