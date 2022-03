Romanian central bank's forex reserves shrink in February

Romanian central bank's forex reserves shrink in February. The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased by EUR 1.22 bln in February, compared to January, to EUR 41.8 bln, after EUR 3.22 bln entered the central bank's vaults during the month and EUR 4.45 bln was used for various purposes. In January, the reserves had (...)