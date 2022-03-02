Agroland Business System Ends 2021 with RON234M Consolidated Revenue, Up 23% YOY

Agroland Business System Ends 2021 with RON234M Consolidated Revenue, Up 23% YOY. Agroland Business System, a Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the biggest agricultural store network in Romania, for 2021 reported consolidated revenues of RON233.9 million, up 23% from 2020 and net profit of RON8.5 million, in line with the level projected