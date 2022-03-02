|
|
|
Socep Constanta Sees 2021 Net Profit Slump 80% to RON2.4M YOY
Mar 2, 2022
Socep Constanta Sees 2021 Net Profit Slump 80% to RON2.4M YOY.
Romanian maritime port operator Socep Constanta, reported RON2.4 million profit for 2021, down 79.4% from the previous year.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
IESF: Iași to host world esports championships finals in 2023
Iași, a city in northeastern Romania, is to host the 15th World Esports Championships Finals in 2023, the International Esports Federation (IESF) said. The event, held in Bucharest in 2013, is set to feature over 130 nations and 1,200 players. This year, Bali, in Indonesia, will host the World (...)
Stay Fit Gym fully takes over Neby Fitness and expands its presence in Bucharest
Stay Fit Gym, the second largest chain of gyms in Romania, after the number of open centers, announces the full takeover of Neby Fitness, a center in the Domenii market area of Bucharest. This is the first M&A transaction made by Stay Fit Gym after the private equity fund, Morphosis... The (...)
Smartree announces a new partnership with Salarium, through which employees can request salary advances
Smartree, the strategic partner that offers integrated human resources services and software solutions, announces a partnership with Salarium Fintech, the first platform for instant payment of salary advances and financial education in Romania. Thus, the employees of Smartree customers will be (...)
PM Ciuca in Warsaw: We show that unity and friendship matter in these times of war in the neighborhood
“Unity and friendship matter in these times of war in the neighborhood”, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, while on a visit to Warsaw for a joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and Poland. “I was warmly welcomed by the Polish partners. Together with Prime Minister Mateusz (...)
More than 50 repatriation flights scheduled until mid-March from Bucharest's main airport
More than 50 repatriation flights are scheduled to depart between March 2 and March 13 from the Henri Coandă (Otopeni) Airport, Bucharest’s main one, the Bucharest Airports Company CNAB said. The flights are scheduled to depart to destinations such as Athens (Greece), New Delhi (India), Cairo (...)
Tragic night for the Romanian aviation: Criminal probe to start into Wednesday night aviation incidents in Constanta county that left eight people dead
Eight Romanian Army military were killed as a MIG-21 LanceR and an IAR-330 Puma helicopter crashed in south-eastern Romania on Wednesday night. The first to disappear off the radar while carrying out an air patrol mission was the MIG-21 LanceR aircraft of the 86th Air Base, carrying out a (...)
Residence conditions and work opportunities for Ukrainians in Romania
Opinion article by Raluca Bontas, Partner, and Mihaela Vechiu, Manager, Global Employer Services, Deloitte Romania The situation created by the conflict in Ukraine has generated a wave of migration to Romania and other European countries, as Ukrainians but also citizens of other countries in (...)
|