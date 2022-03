Autonom Services 2021 Net Profit Surges 210% to RON22.3M YOY

Autonom Services 2021 Net Profit Surges 210% to RON22.3M YOY. Integrated mobility services provider Autonom Services, which in 2021 secured the largest entrepreneurial bond funding on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted net profit of around RON22.3 million last year, from EUR7.2 million in 2020, up 209.3% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]