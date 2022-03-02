SelfPay, in partnership with Visa and Libra Internet Bank, launches Europe’s first cash-to-card service

Users will have the opportunity to top up any bank card issued in Romania at any of the 6,500 SelfPay Payment Stations The SelfPay Now app advances the process of digitizing payments, broadening access to financial services, two of the company's major commitments Users will also be able to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]