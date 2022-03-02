Promateris posts a record revenue growth of 62% and an EBITDA increase of 129% in 2021

Promateris posts a record revenue growth of 62% and an EBITDA increase of 129% in 2021. Promateris (BVB: PPL), a Romanian industrial group and leader in the CEE region in producing biodegradable and compostable packaging, reports a consolidated turnover of 37.8 million euros in 2021, up 62% from the same period last year. The group, including the distribution company Biodeck, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]