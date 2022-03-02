Border Police: Over 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since Russian invasion started

Border Police: Over 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since Russian invasion started. More than 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine last Thursday, according to data from the Romanian Border Police. About half of them were in transit and left Romania. “From the start of this crisis until March 1, 2022, at 24:00, at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]