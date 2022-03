David Garrett’s concerts in Romania rescheduled to fall

David Garrett’s concerts in Romania rescheduled to fall. The concerts that classical and crossover violinist David Garrett was due to deliver in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca this May have been rescheduled to September. All of the artist’s concerts in the European tour Alive have been rescheduled because of the international situation and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]