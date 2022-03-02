Romania’s Covid-19 vaccination committee changes coordinator, activity to transition to Health Ministry

Romania’s Covid-19 vaccination committee changes coordinator, activity to transition to Health Ministry. Andrei Baciu, a state secretary with the Health Ministry, is the new coordinator of the Covid-19 vaccination committee (CNCAV). He is replacing Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the head of the medical center for epidemiological intervention of the Dr. Carol Davila Military Hospital in Bucharest. Baciu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]