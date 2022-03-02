Wizz Air offers free tickets to Ukrainian refugees departing from Romania, other neighbouring countries

Wizz Air announced on Wednesday, March 2, that it would support Ukrainian refugees by offering them 100,000 free seats on all continental Europe flights departing from Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.