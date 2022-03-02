Health Ministry says people can donate blood for Ukraine at centres across Romania

Health Ministry says people can donate blood for Ukraine at centres across Romania. People can go to centres in Romania to donate blood for the wounded Ukrainian soldiers and citizens. According to the Ministry of Health, Blood Transfusion Centers across the country are now open until 17:30 on weekdays. "We expect you to donate blood for the soldiers and citizens wounded in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]