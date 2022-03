Canada’s CGI Set To Hire 150 People In 2022 At Its Head Office In Romania

Canada’s CGI Set To Hire 150 People In 2022 At Its Head Office In Romania. Canadian company CGI, one of the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world, will be hiring 5,000 people in Europe, of whom 150 people at its head office in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]