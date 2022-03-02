Romanian startup Hyperhuman announces new investment round to boost its expansion

Romanian startup Hyperhuman announces new investment round to boost its expansion. Hyperhuman, the smart video content company for the health and fitness industry, announced that it is raising a EUR 0.7 million investment round led by Sparking Capital and backed by Early Game Ventures and SeedBlink investors. The Romanian startup aims to boost its global expansion. “After (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]