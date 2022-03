Softlead Raises EUR200,000 In Funding Round Via Ronin Investment Platform

Softlead Raises EUR200,000 In Funding Round Via Ronin Investment Platform. Softlead, a marketplace enabling companies to choose the appropriate software application based on digital DNA, said it attracted a funding round worth EUR200,000 through Ronin crowdfunding platform, according to company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]